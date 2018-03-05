Herd of elk on the move caught on camera | KOB 4
Herd of elk on the move caught on camera

March 05, 2018 09:05 PM

NORTHERN NEW MEXICO -- The Valles Caldera National Preserve posted a video on Facebook showing a true New Mexico Moment -- a large elk herd crossing the road.

The Valles Caldera is a top elk hunting location in New Mexico. The National Park Service estimates between 2,500 and 3,000 elk occupy the preserve.

