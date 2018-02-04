ENMU's new football stadium undergoing huge repairs; contractor familiar to Albuquerque

While University officials are confident the cracked concrete problem is isolated, many Albuquerque residents have seen the same caliber of sidewalk replacements time and time against during ART construction.

The new Al Whitehead Field at ENMU's Greyhound Stadium is expected to last 30 years.

Bradbury Stamm has not returned KOB's requests for comment as of yet. Meanwhile, ENMU officials say any additional future repairs will have to be covered by the university, unless negligence is found.