ENMU's new football stadium undergoing huge repairs; contractor familiar to Albuquerque
Brittany Costello
February 04, 2018 10:26 PM
PORTALES, N.M. – Piles of concrete and missing sidewalks are not what the people of Portales – specifically, students at Eastern New Mexico University – expected to see at their brand new football stadium.
Just a year after opening, a crack running the entire length of the home side of Greyhound Stadium has led to new construction. University officials say the required $30,000 worth of repairs is being covered by a one-year warranty on the project.
The general contractor on the project was Bradbury Stamm Construction – the same outfit that headed up the controversial Albuquerque Rapid Transit project.
While University officials are confident the cracked concrete problem is isolated, many Albuquerque residents have seen the same caliber of sidewalk replacements time and time against during ART construction.
The new Al Whitehead Field at ENMU's Greyhound Stadium is expected to last 30 years.
Bradbury Stamm has not returned KOB's requests for comment as of yet. Meanwhile, ENMU officials say any additional future repairs will have to be covered by the university, unless negligence is found.
