ENMU's new football stadium undergoing huge repairs; contractor familiar to Albuquerque | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

ENMU's new football stadium undergoing huge repairs; contractor familiar to Albuquerque

Brittany Costello
February 04, 2018 10:26 PM

PORTALES, N.M. – Piles of concrete and missing sidewalks are not what the people of Portales – specifically, students at Eastern New Mexico University – expected to see at their brand new football stadium.

Advertisement

Just a year after opening, a crack running the entire length of the home side of Greyhound Stadium has led to new construction. University officials say the required $30,000 worth of repairs is being covered by a one-year warranty on the project.

The general contractor on the project was Bradbury Stamm Construction – the same outfit that headed up the controversial Albuquerque Rapid Transit project.

While University officials are confident the cracked concrete problem is isolated, many Albuquerque residents have seen the same caliber of sidewalk replacements time and time against during ART construction.

The new Al Whitehead Field at ENMU's Greyhound Stadium is expected to last 30 years.

Bradbury Stamm has not returned KOB's requests for comment as of yet. Meanwhile, ENMU officials say any additional future repairs will have to be covered by the university, unless negligence is found.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

Brittany Costello


Updated: February 04, 2018 10:26 PM
Created: February 04, 2018 09:53 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD: EB I-40 at Carlisle remains closed as police resolve situation
APD: EB I-40 at Carlisle remains closed as police resolve situation
Murrieta to leave KOB after 20 years of covering local sports
Murrieta to leave KOB after 20 years of covering local sports
WB I-40 closed at Juan Tabo after fatal accident
WB I-40 closed at Juan Tabo after fatal accident
'Not an appropriate expense': State lawmakers cold on idea of funding new APD hires
'Not an appropriate expense': State lawmakers cold on idea of funding new APD hires
ABQ teen with mental capacity of 10-yr-old goes missing Friday morning, police say
ABQ teen with mental capacity of 10-yr-old goes missing Friday morning, police say

Advertisement




'Not an appropriate expense': State lawmakers cold on idea of funding new APD hires
'Not an appropriate expense': State lawmakers cold on idea of funding new APD hires
Murrieta to leave KOB after 20 years of covering local sports
Murrieta to leave KOB after 20 years of covering local sports
ABQ company helps make Eagles running back Super Bowl-ready
ABQ company helps make Eagles running back Super Bowl-ready
4 Investigates: One in five pretrial GPS ankle monitors go missing - where do they end up?
4 Investigates: One in five pretrial GPS ankle monitors go missing - where do they end up?
Foles, Eagles outshoot Patriots for 1st Super Bowl, 41-33
Foles, Eagles outshoot Patriots for 1st Super Bowl, 41-33