Entrepreneurship, home businesses on upswing

"There's a growing trend of people just saying, 'I don't want to work for somebody I want to work for myself,'" said Jenkins.

Recent results from a Sandoval Economic Alliance survey found there are more than 5,000 registered businesses in Sandoval County. More than 250 of them are home-based. They are businesses most of the community has probably never heard of, but they are a vital part of the local economy.

"It's not 100 employees, it may be 2 or it may be 3 but you do a lot of those and they're growing,” said Jenkins. “It has the same impact."

In recognizing the need for more support for these entrepreneurs, Sandoval County is launching its first marketing workshop specifically for them. It’s free to attend thanks to a $10,000 grant from the New Mexico Economic Development Department.

Business owners will walk away with some tips on developing a marketing plan, so they can help their business grow and possibley create jobs.

"I've seen a lot of entrepreneurs with great ideas that eventually fail because they didn't use good business practices," said Jenkins.

The first workshop will be at the El Zocalo Event Center in Bernalillo on February 28th from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Anyone interested in attending can register by calling Wendy Ederer at (505) 238-3004 or emailing wendy@cornerstoneconsultingassoc.com.