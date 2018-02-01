EPA considers using robots in abandoned mines

"We are very intrigued by that idea we can send robots into the underground mine workings, not worry about a lot of that safety issues that one might have sending people into the mines," said Rebecca Thomas, an official at the EPA. "And they can be instrumented with a variety of different tools to take maps of the underground workings, photographs."

By doing this, EPA hopes to clean up some of the mines and prevent mine blowouts like the Gold King Mine spill. According to EPA officials, it is going to be a while before these robots head down below.