Eye on New Mexico: Property taxes

Kai Porter
December 26, 2017 03:09 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Property taxes can be a hard thing to understand.

But if you pay them, you almost certainly benefit on a daily basis from the projects they go.

For this week's episode of Eye on New Mexico, Kai Porter sits down with representatives from the Bernalillo County Assessor's Office and the New Mexico Department of Veteran's Affairs to discuss more about property taxes, community outreach and how an important part of the state's population can apply for an exemption.

