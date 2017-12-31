VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Eye on New Mexico: The year's biggest headlines

Jen French
December 31, 2017 08:09 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It's been a long 2017, not just for the whole country, but even when focusing solely on New Mexico.

Advertisement

For the year's final episode of Eye on New Mexico, Jen French talked to several KOB journalists about their experiences covering the events that dominated headlines.

Watch the above video for more.

Credits

Jen French


Created: December 31, 2017 08:09 PM

Copyright 2017 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement


Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Holiday Highlights

Most Read Stories

Viral meme paints tragically true portrait of Albuquerque
Viral meme paints tragically true portrait of Albuquerque
Was sheriff's post a harmless joke, or crossing the line?
Was sheriff's post a harmless joke, or crossing the line?
Advocacy group: fatal motorcycle crashes on the rise
Advocacy group: fatal motorcycle crashes on the rise
Suspect in fatal Friday night crash was possibly drunk, had toddlers in car
Suspect in fatal Friday night crash was possibly drunk, had toddlers in car
Google search turns up missing pieces of grandfather's vast military service
Google search turns up missing pieces of grandfather's vast military service

Advertisement



Like Us on Facebook Follow Us on Twitter Follow Us on LinkedIn Follow Us on Google+ RSS Email Newsletters Android Apps iOS Apps


New Year, new laws in New Mexico
New Year, new laws in New Mexico
People take the polar bear plunge on New Year's Day
People take the polar bear plunge on New Year's Day
Holm, coaches talk rematch after loss to Cris Cyborg
Holm, coaches talk rematch after loss to Cris Cyborg
Mayor of southern NM city looks to keep schools safe
Mayor of southern NM city looks to keep schools safe
Google search turns up missing pieces of grandfather's vast military service
Google search turns up missing pieces of grandfather's vast military service