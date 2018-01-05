VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
San Juan Cty Sheriff's Office encourages safe meeting place...for drug dealers

Meg Hilling
January 05, 2018

FARMINGTON, N.M. – As the war on drugs rages on throughout the country, a sheriff's department in the Four Corners area is using humor as their weapon of choice this week.

"You know, the motivation behind it is just to connect with the public in a positive way," said San Juan County Sheriff Captain Brice Current.

If you visit the San Juan County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, you will now find a post sarcastically asking drug users to carry out their deals in the parking lot of the sheriff's office.

 With over 1,100 shares and hundreds of comments, the post appears to be well received by the public. Some former drug users are even using the comments section of the post to share their recovery stories.

Current said he is hopeful the post will help the community connect more with law enforcement.

"We want them to know that we are just like them," he said. "We all have the same goals and we want to come together as a community."

 


Updated: January 05, 2018
Created: January 05, 2018

