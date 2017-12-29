Family mourns loss of two toddlers in tragic mobile home fire

Their short lives ended too soon, stolen by a fire that also destroyed the place they called home.

"They were really energetic, they were funny. Hjodis loved Frozen the movie and my grandson was really into Spiderman," said Anna Sam, the children's grandmother.

Sam says the two kids were inseparable. The family just celebrated a happy Christmas.

"We were so glad that they were with us. This is terrible, the way they went," she said.

Now the family without the children will only have their memories as they try to move forward.

"We're going to really miss them. They were loved," Sam said.

The family while have a candlelight vigil Friday night at County Road 6480, Kirtland, NM. They are also requesting help with burial expenses through a Go Fund Me account.

https://www.gofundme.com/4xhda5s