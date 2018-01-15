Fallen Farmington firefighter remembered

After 19 years with the Farmington Fire Department and a three-year-long battle with cancer, Rohwer passed away last week. He was 44.

"I've never met anybody more genuine than him," Capt. Jacob Crane said.

Rohwer -- a firefighter, son, friend, uncle and fisherman -- developed cancer in 2015 as a result of the hazards he was exposed to in the line of duty.

"It's ironic in a way, but I mean Shadd was always about safety. He was always about wearing his personal protective equipment and I know he wants the story out there," Crane said. "And he wants to remind people, that you know, firefighters professional and volunteer alike that when you go on a medical call wear your proper PPE."

Rohwer was one of the first firefighters in the state to receive financial help from a firefighter occupational disease act introduced just a few years ago. But while his passing brings heavy hearts, he leaves behind a legacy of love, bravery and message of safety for the future.