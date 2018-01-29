Farmington hopeful for airport's revival

"We have to take care of a couple FAA safety requirements and address those," Farmington Mayor Tom Roberts said. "One of them would be to remove or move one of our principle runways so about 15 feet from where it is now. And the other would be to create some safety distance at the end of our runways by installing an infrastructure called an EMAS."

The runway adjustment and the safety addition -- which would make Farmington's airport safer for larger planes -- would cost $15 million to $20 million. That's steep, but the cost is far lower than $70 million renovation plans that have failed in the past.