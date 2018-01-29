Farmington hopeful for airport's revival
Meg Hilling
January 29, 2018 07:41 PM
FARMINGTON, N.M. -- After three months of zero commercial flights in or out of the Four Corners Regional Airport, Farmington city officials report they have a plan to change that.
"We have to take care of a couple FAA safety requirements and address those," Farmington Mayor Tom Roberts said. "One of them would be to remove or move one of our principle runways so about 15 feet from where it is now. And the other would be to create some safety distance at the end of our runways by installing an infrastructure called an EMAS."
The runway adjustment and the safety addition -- which would make Farmington's airport safer for larger planes -- would cost $15 million to $20 million. That's steep, but the cost is far lower than $70 million renovation plans that have failed in the past.
According to city officials, most of it would be funded with help from the FAA. However, it won't happen overnight.
"One-and-a-half to two years before we would be in a position to have obtained the funding and then to commence the installation of infrastructure improvements," Roberts said.
City officials say if people are flying in and out up here, it would make a big economic in downtown Farmington here.
“A viable airport is important for an economically viable community," Roberts said.
Credits
Created: January 29, 2018 07:41 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved