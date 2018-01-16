VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Video released in shooting that killed suspect armed with e-cig

Brian Fetting
January 16, 2018 10:17 PM

FARMINGTON, N.M. -- New police dash camera video shows what led a Farmington police officer to shoot and kill a suspect on Dec. 20.

New Mexico State Police say 35-year-old Frankie Anchondo drove a black pickup when the officer saw a woman hanging out the window. The officer pursued.

The video shows the truck weaving in and out of traffic. It turned onto an unlit road and came to a stop. At that point, the woman either jumped out or was forced out.

The man state police say is Anchondo bolted from the car and appeared to point something at the officer. The officer told the man to stop, but he yelled a profanity at him.

The officer opened fire, killing Anchondo. It was later revealed the object in Anchondo's hands was an e-cigarette.

The woman told police Anchondo had been threatening to kill her. NMSP says the investigation is ongoing.


