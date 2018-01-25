Farmington PD chief: Officer fired for accidental shooting

"The officer's actions did not meet the department's standards for safety of citizens or employees," Heebe said. "Safety is our overriding principal and unfortunately the officer's actions fell short."

Meanwhile, a Doña Ana County deputy has been cleared of wrong doing in the shooting death of a woman last Halloween.

Deputies say a woman charged them with an ax. County officials say the deputy acted in self-defense and there was no criminal intent.

An autopsy is also revealing more about a deadly shooting following a swat standoff in Santa Fe last year.

Santa Fe police say the standoff began when 24-year-old Anthony Benavidez returned to an apartment he was evicted from, then stabbed and wounded a social worker who tried to talk to him. They also say Benavidez threw explosives at them.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports four of the 17 shots hit Benavidez at close range. One shot hit him in the head, causing his death. The autopsy revealed Benavidez had a blood alcohol level of 0.06.