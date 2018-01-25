Farmington PD chief: Officer fired for accidental shooting
KOB.com Web Staff
January 25, 2018 06:51 PM
FARMINGTON, N.M. -- Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe says an officer who accidentally shot at a stolen car has been fired.
The incident happened on Jan. 4 at the Bisti Giant gas station. No one was hurt during the incident, and the suspect driving the stolen car was arrested.
Though the officer was not criminally charged, he is no longer with the department. Hebbe announced the firing in a video message today.
"The officer's actions did not meet the department's standards for safety of citizens or employees," Heebe said. "Safety is our overriding principal and unfortunately the officer's actions fell short."
Meanwhile, a Doña Ana County deputy has been cleared of wrong doing in the shooting death of a woman last Halloween.
Deputies say a woman charged them with an ax. County officials say the deputy acted in self-defense and there was no criminal intent.
An autopsy is also revealing more about a deadly shooting following a swat standoff in Santa Fe last year.
Santa Fe police say the standoff began when 24-year-old Anthony Benavidez returned to an apartment he was evicted from, then stabbed and wounded a social worker who tried to talk to him. They also say Benavidez threw explosives at them.
The Santa Fe New Mexican reports four of the 17 shots hit Benavidez at close range. One shot hit him in the head, causing his death. The autopsy revealed Benavidez had a blood alcohol level of 0.06.
Credits
KOB.com Web Staff
Updated: January 25, 2018 06:51 PM
Created: January 25, 2018 05:03 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved