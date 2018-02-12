Farmington Police look to tackle crime with impact teams
Marian Camacho
February 12, 2018 09:28 AM
FARMINGTON, N.M. – The Farmington Police Department is taking on a new approach in battling property crime. The Department is going to begin using impact teams to tackle target problems.
The teams are comprised of one member from each of the following divisions: patrol, detectives, traffic and District Coordinator Unit. The team chooses a specific crime and location using data given to them by a crime analyst.
Using that data, the team will focus in on the specified crime in that area in hopes of greatly reducing the number of occurrences.
The team’s first operation was back in September and has since conducted five successful operations.
In December, the team targeted shoplifting at select major retail stores and made 23 arrests. Of those, 19 were from warrants, 11 shoplifting charges, four trespassing charges and seven drug-related charges and one open container charge.
In January, the team focused on burglaries. Six arrests were made and three citations issued.
The Department says that the program’s success will be measure by the number of arrests made in addition to whether the target crimes decrease in the areas that are specified.
“The safety and well-being of the community are of the utmost importance to FPD,” said Capt. Dowdy. “We will continue to monitor crime trends, analyze the effectiveness of this new program and adjust our approach to addressing these crimes as appropriate.”
Credits
Marian Camacho
Created: February 12, 2018 09:28 AM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved