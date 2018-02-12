Farmington Police look to tackle crime with impact teams

The team’s first operation was back in September and has since conducted five successful operations.

In December, the team targeted shoplifting at select major retail stores and made 23 arrests. Of those, 19 were from warrants, 11 shoplifting charges, four trespassing charges and seven drug-related charges and one open container charge.

In January, the team focused on burglaries. Six arrests were made and three citations issued.

The Department says that the program’s success will be measure by the number of arrests made in addition to whether the target crimes decrease in the areas that are specified.

“The safety and well-being of the community are of the utmost importance to FPD,” said Capt. Dowdy. “We will continue to monitor crime trends, analyze the effectiveness of this new program and adjust our approach to addressing these crimes as appropriate.”