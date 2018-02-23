Farmington school district hopes more social workers get troubled students the help they need
February 23, 2018 11:18 PM
FARMINGTON, N.M. – In the Four Corners region of the state, school officials are depending on a higher number of social workers to help troubled students early on.
Farmington Municipal Schools plans to hire seven additional social workers who will connect with students that appear disengaged or emotionally stressed. Most of those new social workers will be placed in elementary schools, officials say.
The district is also stressing that legal action will be taken against those who make threats against its schools.
"If you make a social media threat, if you suggest that you intend to harm students and staff, if you intend to disrupt our education process, we are going to come after you," said FMS Superintendent Eugene Schmidt.
Also, in a district-wide security measure, officials are examining the idea of cutting down the number of entrances at all its schools to one.
