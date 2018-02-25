Farmington schools to finish year with more police on campuses | KOB 4
Farmington schools to finish year with more police on campuses

KOB.com Web Staff
February 26, 2018 12:26 AM

FARMINGTON, N.M. – Farmington schools will have an increased police presence for the remainder of the school year.

According to the Farmington Daily Times, the move comes after a teenage girl was charged with allegedly making a social media threat earlier this week against Tibbets Middle School.

Farmington police and administrators also have a plan in place to have uniformed officers make announced visits to schools in the district.


KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: February 26, 2018 12:26 AM
Created: February 25, 2018 07:55 PM

