Suspect in fatal police shooting held e-cigarette, NMSP says

Wilson said the truck then turned onto an unlit road, shut its lights off and slowed down. The woman kept screaming and got out of the truck. Anchondo then approached the officer with a dark object in both hands, pointing it "as if it were a gun," Wilson said.

The officer, believing the suspect was armed, ordered Anchondo to stop and opened fire when he didn't. He fired five times in total, stopping Anchondo. Wilson said the officer feared he would be shot.

Anchondo died at the scene. The woman told police Anchondo threatened to kill her and yelled for help when she saw the officer's cruiser. The officer and the woman were not hurt.

Investigators later determined the object Anchondo held was an electronic cigarette, Wilson said.

The officer has worked for the Farmington Police Department for about six years. The investigation has moved to the 11th Judicial District Attorney's Office.