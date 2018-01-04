VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Suspect in fatal police shooting held e-cigarette, NMSP says

J.R. Oppenheim
January 04, 2018 08:22 PM

FARMINGTON, N.M. -- A Farmington police officer fatally shot a charging man thinking he was armed with a gun, but it turns out the object was an e-cigarette.

Advertisement

The officer shot and killed 35-year-old Frankie Anchondo of Aztec on Dec. 20. NMSP officer Ray Wilson said the officer saw a woman screaming for help from a truck as it drove through an intersection.

The officer believed the woman could have been abducted and tried to pull the truck over, Wilson said, but the truck weaved through traffic to try to escape.

Wilson said the truck then turned onto an unlit road, shut its lights off and slowed down. The woman kept screaming and got out of the truck. Anchondo then approached the officer with a dark object in both hands, pointing it "as if it were a gun," Wilson said.

The officer, believing the suspect was armed, ordered Anchondo to stop and opened fire when he didn't. He fired five times in total, stopping Anchondo. Wilson said the officer feared he would be shot.

Anchondo died at the scene. The woman told police Anchondo threatened to kill her and yelled for help when she saw the officer's cruiser. The officer and the woman were not hurt.

Investigators later determined the object Anchondo held was an electronic cigarette, Wilson said.

The officer has worked for the Farmington Police Department for about six years. The investigation has moved to the 11th Judicial District Attorney's Office.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

J.R. Oppenheim


Updated: January 04, 2018 08:22 PM
Created: January 04, 2018 02:58 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Motorcyclist killed in West Side crash
Motorcyclist killed in West Side crash
Suspect in fatal police shooting held e-cigarette, NMSP says
Frankie Anchondo, 35.
Flu season getting worse
Flu season getting worse
Rio Rancho speed van totaled after overnight fire
Rio Rancho speed van totaled after overnight fire
Deer, elk illegally killed; carcasses left to rot in Otero County
Deer, elk illegally killed; carcasses left to rot in Otero County

Advertisement




Former officer shot in 2015 sues car dealership
Former officer shot in 2015 sues car dealership
Mayor pressed for answers about ART
Mayor pressed for answers about ART
Suspect in fatal police shooting held e-cigarette, NMSP says
Frankie Anchondo, 35.
Rio Rancho speed van totaled after overnight fire
Rio Rancho speed van totaled after overnight fire
Texas man who took girls has violent history
Texas man who took girls has violent history