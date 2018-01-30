FBI asks public for help in murder investigation near Gallup
Meg Hilling
January 30, 2018 10:04 PM
GALLUP, N.M. – With no new leads in a three-year-old homicide investigation, a Vanderwagen family and the FBI are asking the public for help.
"I just want justice for my son. Then I can move on and live my life straight again," Judy Pete said.
On July 1, 2015, Pete’s 23-year-old son Durwin Merrill Davis was found dead in his front yard. According to FBI officials, Davis had gone outside the night before to investigate some noises in the yard. He never made it back inside. Instead, he was killed with a bullet to the abdomen.
"I feel like I can't do anything anymore," Pete said.
Davis, an aspiring singer, left behind his mother, sister, nieces and nephews. According to FBI officials, no gang violence is suspected, but the murder does not appear to be random.
"Somebody out here knows something. We want to hear from that person," FBI spokesperson Frank Fisher said. "The FBI is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to person or persons who killed Durwin Davis."
The FBI and family hope the reward will generate new leads in the investigation. Anyone is with information is asked to contact the FBI’s Albuquerque Field Office at (505) 889-1300.
Credits
Updated: January 30, 2018 10:04 PM
Created: January 30, 2018 06:51 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved