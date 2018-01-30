FBI asks public for help in murder investigation near Gallup

"I feel like I can't do anything anymore," Pete said.

Davis, an aspiring singer, left behind his mother, sister, nieces and nephews. According to FBI officials, no gang violence is suspected, but the murder does not appear to be random.

"Somebody out here knows something. We want to hear from that person," FBI spokesperson Frank Fisher said. "The FBI is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to person or persons who killed Durwin Davis."

The FBI and family hope the reward will generate new leads in the investigation. Anyone is with information is asked to contact the FBI’s Albuquerque Field Office at (505) 889-1300.