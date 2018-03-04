FBI director visits Navajo Nation
|
The Associated Press
March 04, 2018 02:43 PM
GALLUP, N.M. (AP) - FBI Director Christopher Wray says visiting the Navajo Nation where he met with tribal officials and stopped at a crime scene helped give him a look at law enforcement "on the front lines."
FBI spokesman Frank Fisher says Wray's visit Friday to the Navajo Nation was the first by an FBI director.
Wray arrived in the tribal capital in Window Rock, Arizona, in a convoy of FBI SUVs and that he met behind closed doors with Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye, Tribal Council Speaker LoRenzo Bates and other tribal and federal law enforcement officials, including agents from FBI field offices in Gallup and Farmington.
Wray said after the meeting he was "very impressed by the partnership" between Navajo and FBI officials.
Credits
The Associated Press
Created: March 04, 2018 02:43 PM
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.