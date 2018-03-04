FBI director visits Navajo Nation

FBI spokesman Frank Fisher says Wray's visit Friday to the Navajo Nation was the first by an FBI director.

Wray arrived in the tribal capital in Window Rock, Arizona, in a convoy of FBI SUVs and that he met behind closed doors with Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye, Tribal Council Speaker LoRenzo Bates and other tribal and federal law enforcement officials, including agents from FBI field offices in Gallup and Farmington.