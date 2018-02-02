FBI investigates after death of 2-month-old near Gallup | KOB 4
FBI investigates after death of 2-month-old near Gallup

FBI investigates after death of 2-month-old near Gallup

Marian Camacho
February 02, 2018 12:40 PM

GALLUP, N.M. – The FBI and Navajo Nation are investigating the death of a two-month-old infant on the Navajo Indian Reservation.

Investigators say the baby’s mother says she found her daughter unresponsive on Wednesday morning in their home in Mentmore, New Mexico.

The mother told authorities she put the baby in a vehicle and headed to the hospital. An ambulance met her before she reached the hospital and declared the baby dead.

An autopsy is pending and investigation is underway.


Marian Camacho


February 02, 2018 12:40 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

