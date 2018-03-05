Feds seek death penalty for suspect in Navajo officer's death | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Feds seek death penalty for suspect in Navajo officer's death

KOB.com Web Staff
March 05, 2018 06:11 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Federal officials are seeking the death penalty for a man accused of killing a Navajo Nation police officer.

Advertisement

Kirby Cleveland is accused of shooting officer Houston Largo about one year ago.

The death penalty was outlawed in New Mexico in 2009, but it's still legal on a federal level. In court documents, federal prosecutors say the death sentence is justified in this case.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: March 05, 2018 06:11 PM
Created: March 05, 2018 04:47 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Governor signs bill to raise teacher pay
Governor signs bill to raise teacher pay
Navajo filmmaker charged with sexual assault
Navajo filmmaker charged with sexual assault
Foul play not suspected after body found in SW Albuquerque
Foul play not suspected after body found in SW Albuquerque
Holocaust survivor says TSA gave her intrusive body search
Eva Mozes Kor
Murder suspect's attorney seeks his client's release
Murder suspect's attorney seeks his client's release

Advertisement




City Council approves tax hike to boost public safety
City Council approves tax hike to boost public safety
New UNM president ready to set high expectations
Garnett Stokes
Murder suspect's attorney seeks his client's release
Murder suspect's attorney seeks his client's release
Wildfire at Kirtland AFB contained
Wildfire at Kirtland AFB contained
Herd of elk on the move caught on camera
Herd of elk on the move caught on camera
 