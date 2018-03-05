Feds seek death penalty for suspect in Navajo officer's death
March 05, 2018 06:11 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Federal officials are seeking the death penalty for a man accused of killing a Navajo Nation police officer.
Kirby Cleveland is accused of shooting officer Houston Largo about one year ago.
The death penalty was outlawed in New Mexico in 2009, but it's still legal on a federal level. In court documents, federal prosecutors say the death sentence is justified in this case.
