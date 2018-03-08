Fight over F-16 flights continues

Some people living in Silver City worry they’ll be stuck with the noise and an increase of wildfires.

State Sen. Howie Morales says it was a long process to set up today’s meeting, even with the lieutenant governor’s help.

“They did say that it looks like it’s a done deal and I’m here to push back to say it’s not a done deal. The process hasn’t been followed. The NIPA process specifically asks that there be public input. They came one time for a listening session, they didn’t give any answers,” said Morales.

Sen. Morales is urging people from the area and across the state to show up in force.

The meeting starts at 1 p.m. at the Grant County Veterans Memorial Business and Conference Center.