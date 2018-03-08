Fight over F-16 flights continues
March 08, 2018
SILVER CITY, N.M. – People living in and around Silver City will be heading to a public meeting there today to discuss F-16 flights.
The meeting will cover the discussion on expanding the training area for US Air Force pilots.
The Air Force wants to fly the fighter jets from Holloman Air Force Base over the Gila National Forest in hopes of maximizing training time, minimizing transit time and limiting impact to civil aviation.
Some people living in Silver City worry they’ll be stuck with the noise and an increase of wildfires.
State Sen. Howie Morales says it was a long process to set up today’s meeting, even with the lieutenant governor’s help.
“They did say that it looks like it’s a done deal and I’m here to push back to say it’s not a done deal. The process hasn’t been followed. The NIPA process specifically asks that there be public input. They came one time for a listening session, they didn’t give any answers,” said Morales.
Sen. Morales is urging people from the area and across the state to show up in force.
The meeting starts at 1 p.m. at the Grant County Veterans Memorial Business and Conference Center.
