Fight over F-16 flights continues | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Fight over F-16 flights continues

Marian Camacho
March 08, 2018 07:49 AM

SILVER CITY, N.M. – People living in and around Silver City will be heading to a public meeting there today to discuss F-16 flights.

Advertisement

The meeting will cover the discussion on expanding the training area for US Air Force pilots.

The Air Force wants to fly the fighter jets from Holloman Air Force Base over the Gila National Forest in hopes of maximizing training time, minimizing transit time and limiting impact to civil aviation.

Some people living in Silver City worry they’ll be stuck with the noise and an increase of wildfires.

State Sen. Howie Morales says it was a long process to set up today’s meeting, even with the lieutenant governor’s help.

“They did say that it looks like it’s a done deal and I’m here to push back to say it’s not a done deal. The process hasn’t been followed. The NIPA process specifically asks that there be public input. They came one time for a listening session, they didn’t give any answers,” said Morales.

Sen. Morales is urging people from the area and across the state to show up in force.

The meeting starts at 1 p.m. at the Grant County Veterans Memorial Business and Conference Center.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

Marian Camacho


Created: March 08, 2018 07:49 AM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Mom claims school is bullying her daughter over pants
Mom claims school is bullying her daughter over pants
APD officer files countersuit in deadly crash
APD officer files countersuit in deadly crash
Woman hits, kills two men as they changed tire, deputies say
Woman hits, kills two men as they changed tire, deputies say
Details on filmmaker's alleged sex assault in Durango emerge
Details on filmmaker's alleged sex assault in Durango emerge
Woman tries to trick authorities with prescription for 'medical meth'
Woman tries to trick authorities with prescription for 'medical meth'

Advertisement




APD officer files countersuit in deadly crash
APD officer files countersuit in deadly crash
Mom claims school is bullying her daughter over pants
Mom claims school is bullying her daughter over pants
Woman hits, kills two men as they changed tire, deputies say
Woman hits, kills two men as they changed tire, deputies say
Fight over F-16 flights continues
Two F-16 Fighting Falcons take off the runway at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., Oct. 13.
$1 Million Bracket Challenge - Make Your Picks
$1 Million Bracket Challenge - Make Your Picks
 