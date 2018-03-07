Details on filmmaker's alleged sex assault in Durango emerge | KOB 4
Details on filmmaker's alleged sex assault in Durango emerge

Meg Hilling
March 07, 2018 07:36 PM

DURANGO, Colo. -- Filmmaker Kody Dayish, a Shiprock native, was arrested Saturday morning on allegations of sexually assaulting a woman the night before.

According to court documents, a woman had accompanied Dayish to the Durango Independent Film Festival in order to model in a photoshoot for him.

After having drinks Friday night, the couple went to a hotel room in downtown Durango where Dayish allegedly began to undress himself and touch the woman inappropriately. When the woman protested, the report says Dayish hid her phone from her.

According to police, the woman said she spent two hours searching the room for her phone. During that time, she told police she made up excuses to leave the room to get water and came back. Police say she eventually found the phone under one of the mattresses in the room.

According to police, Dayish tried to talk with the woman but eventually ended up leaving the hotel room. The woman then called police.

The police report shows that Dayish turned himself into authorities the next morning after a series of Facebook posts began circling in regard to his encounter with the woman the night before. Dayish is currently out on bond.

Officials with the Durango Independent Film Festival were shocked by the news on Saturday morning but acted quickly in response to the situation.

"You wonder, is it real? Is it not? What's going on? What happened?" said Joanie Leonard, executive director of the Durango Independent Film Festival.

Upon hearing about the allegations, the festival pulled passes set aside for Dayish and got in contact with authorities.

While the film industry at large is under scrutiny for a series of notable sexual assault scandals, officials with the festival are hopeful the scrutiny will result in change for every industry.

"I’m really glad that the Harvey Weinstein stories broke," Leonard said. "I think that was the floodgates. That’s opened the floodgates. That gave women the opportunity to say, me too." 


Meg Hilling


March 07, 2018 07:36 PM

