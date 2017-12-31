VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Find out how the weather will be for tonight's celebrations where you live

KOB.com Web Staff
December 31, 2017 03:03 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Even though this winter has been unusually mild for most of New Mexico, it's still a good idea to be prepared for Sunday night if you plan on ringing in the new year while out on the town.

As of 2 p.m. Sunday, there were some minor weather advisories in southeast New Mexico to take note of.

Parts of Lea and Eddy counties are predicted to experience a cool wind chill from Sunday night into Monday morning, especially in the Guadalupe Mountains. There is also a possibility of freezing rain mixed with sleet, resulting in icy roads.

Click here to read the full details of those weather advisories. 

For those in the state's biggest city, Sunday afternoon and evening will see a few clouds in the sky, though zero precipitation is expected as one of the state's longest droughts continues. There is predicted to be some minor wind gusts (7 to 10 mph) that pick up around 7 p.m., with temperatures expected to dip as low as 30 to 32 degrees in the early hours of 2018. 

The same forecast is mostly true for Santa Fe, though temperatures will be slightly cooler. No precipitation is expected, as skies will remain clear.

To see how the weather will fare Sunday night in your part of the state, enter your zip code at the top of this page

Remember that you can stay updated on the latest weather trends with the KOB 4 weather app. Learn more here. 

Copyright 2017 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

