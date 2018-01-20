Fire near school leads to evacuations in Bloomfield | KOB 4
Fire near school leads to evacuations in Bloomfield

David Lynch
January 20, 2018 09:24 PM

BLOOMFIELD, N.M. – A blaze in the Four Corners city of Bloomfield has led to first responders evacuating residents in the area Saturday evening, according to the San Juan County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

The post states that the fire has engulfed a field east of Charlie Y Brown Alternative School off of Bloomfield Boulevard, but no homes are believed to have been affected yet.

Residents south of Ash Street were evacuated for a couple hours before being cleared to return to their homes shortly before 7 p.m.


David Lynch


Updated: January 20, 2018 09:24 PM
Created: January 20, 2018 05:26 PM

