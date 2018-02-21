Firefighters build wheelchair ramp for Edgewood woman | KOB 4
Firefighters build wheelchair ramp for Edgewood woman

Paul Reilly
February 22, 2018 12:56 AM

EDGEWOOD, N.M. -- Santa Fe County firefighters stepped up to help an Edgewood family in need.

A woman is unable to walk, so firefighters built her a wheelchair ramp at her home. The firefighters started work on the ramp Tuesday and finished up their work Wednesday.

"They're amazing," said that woman's daughter, Michelle Watson. "My mom has gone to the hospital countless times, and they are always there for us and they're amazing."

If you have a New Mexico moment, reach out to KOB by clicking here.


