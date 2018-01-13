VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Flights planned for annual survey of Mexican gray wolves

Flights planned for annual survey of Mexican gray wolves

The Associated Press
January 13, 2018 12:20 PM

PINETOP, Ariz. (AP) - Residents of eastern Arizona and western New Mexico may see and hear a low-flying helicopter in coming weeks as biologists conduct their annual population survey as part of a project to introduce Mexican gray wolves to their native habitat.

Advertisement

The Arizona Game and Fish Department and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service say flights will be conducted between Jan. 22 and Feb. 3 near Alpine, Arizona, and Reserve, New Mexico.

The operation will include an attempt to capture selected young wolves not yet been fitted with a radio telemetry collar, in addition to wolves with collars that need a battery replacement or any wolf appearing to be sick or injured.

The last annual survey indicated there were at least 113 wolves.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: January 13, 2018 12:20 PM

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Juvenile in custody in connection fatal Friday night shooting
Juvenile in custody in connection fatal Friday night shooting
Quality severely lacking in seller's custom NFL cups, customer says
Quality severely lacking in seller's custom NFL cups, customer says
APD catches swine swindler
APD catches swine swindler
Sandia Lab scientists create balloon that could play big role in national defense
Sandia Lab scientists create balloon that could play big role in national defense
States will soon be able to adopt work requirement for those on Medicaid
States will soon be able to adopt work requirement for those on Medicaid

Advertisement




Mayor Keller on if he'd support return-to-work: 'I'm focusing on today'
Mayor Keller on if he'd support return-to-work: 'I'm focusing on today'
Amid adjustment to a new life, local refugee and immigrant kids receive gifts
Amid adjustment to a new life, local refugee and immigrant kids receive gifts
Young, local boxers have chance at nationals competition
Young, local boxers have chance at nationals competition
Women Lobos rebound from losses, beat Fresno State at home
Women Lobos rebound from losses, beat Fresno State at home
Keller outlines legislative priorities for fighting crime
Keller outlines legislative priorities for fighting crime