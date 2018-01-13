Flights planned for annual survey of Mexican gray wolves
The Associated Press
January 13, 2018 12:20 PM
PINETOP, Ariz. (AP) - Residents of eastern Arizona and western New Mexico may see and hear a low-flying helicopter in coming weeks as biologists conduct their annual population survey as part of a project to introduce Mexican gray wolves to their native habitat.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service say flights will be conducted between Jan. 22 and Feb. 3 near Alpine, Arizona, and Reserve, New Mexico.
The operation will include an attempt to capture selected young wolves not yet been fitted with a radio telemetry collar, in addition to wolves with collars that need a battery replacement or any wolf appearing to be sick or injured.
The last annual survey indicated there were at least 113 wolves.
