Flu deaths in NM more than double this week
KOB.com Web Staff
January 19, 2018 06:59 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Adult flu-related deaths in New Mexico are on the rise.
On Friday state health officials reported 16 deaths so far this flu season – up by more than double over last week, when seven were reported.
The Centers for Disease Control reports widespread flu activity in 49 states. Doctors still recommend getting the shot, even though it hasn't been as effective this year.
Updated: January 19, 2018 06:59 PM
Created: January 19, 2018 06:13 PM
