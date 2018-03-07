Forecasters: New Mexico marks another warm month
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico has wrapped up another warm winter month.
Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Albuquerque say the temperature was 3.5 degrees above normal for February, making it the 18th warmest on record for New Mexico.
As for precipitation, the data shows the state was 0.06 inches above normal.
Despite dismal snowpack levels so far this winter and a dry start to March, the forecast calls for a low-pressure system to move into the Southwest with abundant moisture late this week.
A back-door cold front is expected to slide into eastern New Mexico and through the Rio Grande Valley, and forecasters say chances for rain and snow could increase Sunday and Monday.
