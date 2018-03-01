Former state senator given eight days to report to prison
Marian Camacho
March 01, 2018 06:07 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. – A former state senator convicted of fraud and bribery among other charges, has until March 9 to turn himself in.
A court order was filed yesterday that sets the deadline for Phil Griego to enter prison and start to serve his 18 month sentence.
Griego was found guilty of using his position in office to profit from a real estate deal. All but 18 months of a 12-year sentence were waived. Griego was also fined nearly $50,000 and will have to serve five years of supervised probation upon his release from prison.
His attorneys had asked that Griego not live among the general prison population due to his deteriorating health. He will serve his time in the medical unit at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Los Lunas.
