Two New Mexico destinations make tourist trap list
Meg Hilling
February 26, 2018 07:36 PM
FARMINGTON, N.M. -- Is the Four Corners Monument a cool destination or a complete tourist trap? According to an article in Business Insider, it is the latter.
The article cites the monument as a cheesy photo-op that is actually 1,800 feet from the actual intersection of the four states.
But what do tourists think?
"We actually drove about 170 miles out of the way to see it," tourist Richard Wilson said.
"I loved it. Some of the nicest people I have ever met," tourist Zaina Garrison said.
But not everyone comes for the monument.
"The bread. Well, no, and the history," tourist Mike Buenemann said.
But the monument isn't the only destination in the region not feeling the love from Business Insider. Famous for an alleged alien crash landing in 1947, the article also cites the City of Roswell as a "giant gimmick," drowning in alien and UFO themes.
