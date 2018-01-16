Four Corners pedestrian hit by two vehicles, dies at scene
J.R. Oppenheim
January 16, 2018 06:50 PM
SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. -- A 29-year-old Nageezi man died when he was struck by two vehicles while crossing U.S. Highway 550 south of Bloomfield Monday.
Andrew Thompson died at the scene of the crash at mile marker 113, New Mexico State Police Public Information Officer Carl Christiansen said. Police say Thompson was walking in the roadway when a northbound 2006 Chevrolet sedan ran into him. A second vehicle then hit him, Christiansen said.
Thompson reportedly wore dark clothing and alcohol may be a contributing factor, but the investigation continues.
It was the second fatal crash Monday night. Another left two dead near Las Vegas.
