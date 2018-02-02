Four Corners region takes on water-conservative attitude amid dry climate | KOB 4
Four Corners region takes on water-conservative attitude amid dry climate

Meg Hilling
February 02, 2018 07:51 PM

FARMINGTON, N.M. – Public works officials in the Four Corners are already thinking about the dry months ahead.

"Right now the Palmer (Drought Severity) Index says we are moderate; we have a moderate drought coming,” said David Sypher, Farmington’s director of public works. “Our water index for snow pack is at 36 percent, our stream flow is at 86 percent."

With the ground bone dry and warmer months on the way, public work officials are closely watching weather forecasts.

"These next two months will tell us a lot,” Sypher said. "Silverton is the city I monitor for precipitation."

Because much on the region relies on surface water, residents are being encouraged to take on a water-conservative attitude.

"Number one to me is the conservative attitude towards water,” Sypher said. “If you just go through and stop washing your hard surfaces water, use a broom. If you go through and you are just conscious of running water when you are brushing your teeth or you are shaving or washing your vegetables."

Residents are also being encouraged to take care of unnecessary brush in an effort to avoid potential fires. Despite the precautionary measures being adopted, officials say there is still time for the weather to bring some precipitation to the region.

"We can get a turnaround this time of year – and we have in the past – where we get a lot of spring snow," Sypher said, "and it could turn everything around."


