Four Corners region takes on water-conservative attitude amid dry climate

"These next two months will tell us a lot,” Sypher said. "Silverton is the city I monitor for precipitation."

Because much on the region relies on surface water, residents are being encouraged to take on a water-conservative attitude.

"Number one to me is the conservative attitude towards water,” Sypher said. “If you just go through and stop washing your hard surfaces water, use a broom. If you go through and you are just conscious of running water when you are brushing your teeth or you are shaving or washing your vegetables."

Residents are also being encouraged to take care of unnecessary brush in an effort to avoid potential fires. Despite the precautionary measures being adopted, officials say there is still time for the weather to bring some precipitation to the region.

"We can get a turnaround this time of year – and we have in the past – where we get a lot of spring snow," Sypher said, "and it could turn everything around."