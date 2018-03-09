Free well water tests available in Santa Fe County

“The Environment Department provides the advice and assistance that New Mexicans need to ensure that clean drinking water is available,” said Environment Secretary Butch Tongate. “Our water fair testing events are conducted throughout the state, at no cost, to encourage participation, heighten awareness, and to educate private well owners about safe, clean, drinking water.”

The water tests will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for the first 200 people, or while supplies last. Officials say results will then be mailed to homeowners after the event.

To have water tested, residents need to bring a sample of their water by doing the following:

Fill a clean glass or plastic container, without any strong odors, with at least a quart or liter of your well water.

Collect the water before it runs through any water treatment or filters such as an R.O., a carbon filter, or a water softener. If the home has a whole house filtration system, collect the water at the well head.

Let the water run for a couple of minutes before collecting the sample.

Fill the container with the water as close to the time of testing as possible.

In addition to bringing the water sample, homeowners should bring basic information on the well such as depth, depth to water, well casing material, well latitude/longitude, and distance from well to nearest septic tank/leachfield system.

The state says about 20 percent of New Mexicans receive their drinking water from private wells and well owners are urged to test their water periodically.

