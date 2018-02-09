Front license plates for New Mexico vehicles proposed in Santa Fe

The motivation behind the bill: Making it easier for police to identify vehicles involved in crimes.

“For law enforcement purposes it would be good,” Pacheco said.

But other drivers, like Doris Pecos, don’t like the idea of an additional fee at the MVD.

“It would be good to have it in the front without the two bucks,” she said.

The Albuquerque Police Department isn’t taking a position on the bill, but Officer Simon Drobik says a front plate could also help officers find stolen vehicles.

“Just when it comes to stolen vehicles, if the car’s backed in, it takes that extra step to figure out who that car belongs to. I know some border issues, some vehicles going through the border – they made not be able to read a rear license plate," Drobik said. "With that front plate, they could."

The bill has already passed on committee in the House and has one more committee to go before it’s up for a vote on the floor.

If the bill passes and is signed into law, it’ll take effect in July.