Girl Scouts of America make some changes

Erica Zucco
February 19, 2018

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Girl Scouts are often known for selling cookies and going on camping trips. That’s still part of the program, but in recent years the organization has rolled out new goals to set and lessons to learn. Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails says its mission is to provide those opportunities in a way that supports every girl and helps them succeed.

Now, they use the acronym GIRL to guide their work- helping each girl be a Go-Getter, an Innovator, a Risk-Taker and a Leader. The program has also set new focus areas for activities and badges, including STEM skills, the Outdoors, Life Skills and Entrepreneurship.

The initiatives aim to offer opportunities and address pressures unique to 2018.

“It's even more-so important today that we counter that bullying effect that girls are experiencing by empowering them and helping them increase their own self-image,” said Cecilia Chavez of Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails.

To learn more about the program and how to get involved, click here: http://www.nmgirlscouts.org/


Updated: February 19, 2018
Created: February 19, 2018

