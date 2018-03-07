Governor signs $6.3 billion state budget
Chris Ramirez
March 07, 2018 09:48 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Wednesday marked the last time Gov. Susana Martinez will fulfill one of her most important duties: sign the state's budget. The $6.3 billion spending plan better funds public safety initiatives and doles out pay increases for nearly every state employee.
The state budget increases funding for state police, courts and public defenders. It also gives Bernalillo County District Attorney Raul Torrez a boost to help prosecute more crimes and get through a backlog of cases.
After so many years of feuding with state lawmakers, Martinez changed her tone this year and expressed complimentary sentiments. A KOB news crew asked if she and the lawmakers truly listened to New Mexicans concerns over the recent spikes in crime.
"Yes, I do think we listened," she said. "I'm not sure that everything that could have been done was done."
But Martinez has been critical of Senate Democrats who blocked bills that would have increased penalties for child killers.
"What I wished would have happened is that more tools would have been given to law enforcement," she said.
The budget includes pay raises for nearly all. State police and corrections officers will get an 8.5 percent raise. The budget includes $3.6 million to pay for those increases.
It also has $2.7 billion for education. Teachers will get a 2.5 percent increase and $63.2 million is included in the budget for that.
All state employees will get at least a 2 percent raise.
"I'll be handing the next governor a balanced budget," Martinez said.
The governor used her line-item veto power to ax about $12 million out of the budget. Martinez criticized lawmakers for underfunding initiatives that help recruit new business to the state.
The governor is allowed to take things out of the budget. State law does not allow her to add things to it.
