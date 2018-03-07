Governor signs $6.3 billion state budget

"Yes, I do think we listened," she said. "I'm not sure that everything that could have been done was done."

But Martinez has been critical of Senate Democrats who blocked bills that would have increased penalties for child killers.

"What I wished would have happened is that more tools would have been given to law enforcement," she said.

The budget includes pay raises for nearly all. State police and corrections officers will get an 8.5 percent raise. The budget includes $3.6 million to pay for those increases.

It also has $2.7 billion for education. Teachers will get a 2.5 percent increase and $63.2 million is included in the budget for that.

All state employees will get at least a 2 percent raise.

"I'll be handing the next governor a balanced budget," Martinez said.

The governor used her line-item veto power to ax about $12 million out of the budget. Martinez criticized lawmakers for underfunding initiatives that help recruit new business to the state.

The governor is allowed to take things out of the budget. State law does not allow her to add things to it.