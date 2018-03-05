Governor signs bill to raise teacher pay
KOB.com Web Staff
March 05, 2018 05:26 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- New Mexico teachers are getting a pay raise.
Gov. Susana Martinez announced Monday she will sign Senate Bill 119 into law. The legislation increases the minimum salary for a Level One teacher from $30,000 to $36,000. Level Two and Level Three teachers will get a $4,000 dollar boost.
This is the first permanent pay raise for teachers in the state at every level since 2003.
