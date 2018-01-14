Group wants Santa Fe 10 Commandments monument removed

But many New Mexicans in Santa Fe said the monument in their community generally goes unnoticed and has been there for so long that it shouldn't be moved.

"I mean, it it's already there, (why) go ahead and move it?" Norman Archuleta said.

The Freedom of Religion Foundation is a national group that says the piece needs to be removed from city property because it violates the constitution.

The group said the city shouldn't be displaying any religion – not matter how long the display in question has been there.

Some supports of the monument in its current home, however, argue that freedom of religion allows for it to stay there. Last October, some residents in Bloomfield said they weren't happy to learn the monument would be removed.

KOB has reached out to the city and the Fraternal Order of Eagles for comment, but we haven't heard back yet.