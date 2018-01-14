Advertisement

Group wants Santa Fe 10 Commandments monument removed

Joy Wang
January 15, 2018 05:40 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. – You might not notice it driving down Cerrillos in Santa Fe, but in front of Fire Station No. 3 is a 6-foot tall monument made of stone.

Advertisement

It was donated by the New Mexico Fraternal Order of Eagles on July 13. On it – the 10 Commandments.

Officials in our state's capital looked into possibly relocating the monument last year after the City of Bloomfield was ordered to remove a similar monument in October. 

But many New Mexicans in Santa Fe said the monument in their community generally goes unnoticed and has been there for so long that it shouldn't be moved.

"I mean, it it's already there, (why) go ahead and move it?" Norman Archuleta said.

The Freedom of Religion Foundation is a national group that says the piece needs to be removed from city property because it violates the constitution.

The group said the city shouldn't be displaying any religion – not matter how long the display in question has been there.

Some supports of the monument in its current home, however, argue that freedom of religion allows for it to stay there. Last October, some residents in Bloomfield said they weren't happy to learn the monument would be removed.

KOB has reached out to the city and the Fraternal Order of Eagles for comment, but we haven't heard back yet.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

Joy Wang


Updated: January 15, 2018 05:40 AM
Created: January 14, 2018 09:56 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Burglary victim confronts suspect, discreetly snaps photos for police
Burglary victim confronts suspect, discreetly snaps photos for police
Motorcyclist injured after pallets fall off trailer
Motorcyclist injured after pallets fall off trailer
APD searching for missing elderly woman
APD searching for missing elderly woman
Group wants Santa Fe 10 Commandments monument removed
Group wants Santa Fe 10 Commandments monument removed
LC police seeking men accused of stealing credit card info of 21 people
LC police seeking men accused of stealing credit card info of 21 people

Advertisement




Community remembers life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Burglary victim confronts suspect, discreetly snaps photos for police
Burglary victim confronts suspect, discreetly snaps photos for police
National Parks offer fee-free day in honor of MLK Jr.
National Parks offer fee-free day in honor of MLK Jr.
Anti-harassment policy comes center stage Monday at the Roundhouse
Anti-harassment policy comes center stage Monday at the Roundhouse
Poverty, past linked to Native Americans focus on MLK Day
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., John Lewis