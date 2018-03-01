Hatch officer's killer sentenced on federal charges

Hanes took a plea deal in May 2017, admitting to the first-degree murder. He was sentenced on that charge last September.

His federal charges stemmed from the events after he shot Chavez in the chest, authorities said. Hanes, along with two other men in his vehicle, immediately fled after he opened fire. He parted ways with the other two men and tried to carjack two people at a rest area near Radium Springs.

Hanes then shot a man at the rest area and took off with his car. Sheriff's deputies eventually caught Hanes and found him with the same gun he used on Chavez.

Federal investigators handed down five charges on Hanes -- attempted carjacking, brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, carjacking resulting in serious bodily injury, discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and felon in possession of a firearm. He pleaded guilty to those counts in May 2017.

Hatch Police Chief James Gimler expressed his gratitude to the federal agents for their efforts to convict Hanes.

"The loss of Officer Chavez was a tragedy, but I am inspired by the way that our community came together to support him and his family," he said. "Knowing that Mr. Hanes will spend the rest of his life in prison cannot bring Officer Chavez back, but I hope that his family will find some solace in knowing that his killer will never again walk the streets a free man and that he will never again be able to take an innocent person's life."

Hanes still has criminal charges for a murder in Ohio.