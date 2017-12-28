Health Department warns of rising Type 1 diabetes

According to Soller, Type 1 diabetes runs in the family for some patients, meaning that genetics play a large role.

"They're not making any of their own insulin. They're dependent on insulin," Soller said.

The New Mexico Department of Health hopes everyone learns the symptoms: sudden unexplained weight loss, frequent urination, feeling very thirsty, feeling very hungry, feeling very weak and sleepy, bedwetting in children who have been fully trained, along with nausea vomiting and pain in the abdomen.

If these symptoms develop, Soller said it's a good idea to get checked out sooner rather than later.

"Type 1 diabetes is not reversible," she said.

Soller warns that undiagnosed and untreated Type 1 diabetes can lead to major health consequences. According to the New Mexico Department of Health, complications can lead to coma or death.

"It can be very serious in that you can end up in the hospital, in the ICU with what's called diabetic ketoacidosis," she said.

