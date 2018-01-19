Here's how a government shutdown could affect New Mexico

A government shutdown on Friday would potentially affect employees of several facilities. There is no number of potential furloughs just yet for Sandia and Los Alamos labs, and officials say any that are handed down would be temporary.

The Department of Energy, meanwhile, says employees are expected to report to work on Monday unless otherwise notified.

At Kirtland Air Force Base, officials say essential missions will continue, but non-essential personnel will not come to work.

In 2013, outdoor areas that fell under the U.S. National Parks umbrella closed when the government shut down – including the Petroglyph National Monument, Valles Caldera National Preserve and Carlsbad Caverns National Park.

Should a shutdown occur, social security checks would still be distributed, and federal courts would stay open.

There could be a delay on income tax returns, however; in 2013 the IRS furloughed about 90 percent of its staff.