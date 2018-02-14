Hesperus Ski Area finally opens as snow storms roll in

MORE: Storm bringing rain, snow and strong winds to New Mexico

Located 11 miles west of Durango, snow junkies will be able to hit the slopes Monday through Friday in the evenings and during the daytime on weekends.

Snowboarding and skiing aren't the only activities you'll be able to do up at Hesperus this year. You could also try ski biking. Ski biking comes as the newest feature to the area this season, with a handful of bikes available for rent.

"I think people love the snow. You know, love the different seasons. But get super excited about snow and ski season," Oyler said.

Ski area officials say they are hopeful snow will continue to fall in the region so folks can make the best of what's left of the winter.