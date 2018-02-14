Hesperus Ski Area finally opens as snow storms roll in
Meg Hilling
February 14, 2018 06:00 PM
HESPERUS, Colo. -- The Four Corners hasn't seen much snow this winter. But thanks to some recent storms, snow is finally making its way onto the slopes in southwest Colorado.
For the first time this winter, the Hesperus Ski Area will get up and running Wednesday evening.
"Over the past couple of days we've received 13 inches of snow and we have more in the forecast tonight and tomorrow," said Kim Oyler with Hesperus Ski Area.
MORE: Storm bringing rain, snow and strong winds to New Mexico
Located 11 miles west of Durango, snow junkies will be able to hit the slopes Monday through Friday in the evenings and during the daytime on weekends.
Snowboarding and skiing aren't the only activities you'll be able to do up at Hesperus this year. You could also try ski biking. Ski biking comes as the newest feature to the area this season, with a handful of bikes available for rent.
"I think people love the snow. You know, love the different seasons. But get super excited about snow and ski season," Oyler said.
Ski area officials say they are hopeful snow will continue to fall in the region so folks can make the best of what's left of the winter.
Credits
Updated: February 14, 2018 06:00 PM
Created: February 14, 2018 05:33 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved