Hobbs man allegedly points gun at cop while driving
February 11, 2018 09:30 PM
HOBBS, N.M. – A Hobbs man is in hot water after allegedly flashing a gun at an off-duty officer during a road rage incident.
The officer says he accidentally cut off Nathan Garcia on the road, leading Garcia to start driving recklessly toward him. He then pulled out a gun and pointed it at him, the officer said.
Police eventually caught up with Garcia in a traffic stop.
He is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after the incident.
