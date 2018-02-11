Hobbs man allegedly points gun at cop while driving | KOB 4
Hobbs man allegedly points gun at cop while driving

February 11, 2018 09:30 PM

HOBBS, N.M. – A Hobbs man is in hot water after allegedly flashing a gun at an off-duty officer during a road rage incident.

The officer says he accidentally cut off Nathan Garcia on the road, leading Garcia to start driving recklessly toward him. He then pulled out a gun and pointed it at him, the officer said.

Police eventually caught up with Garcia in a traffic stop.

He is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after the incident. 


