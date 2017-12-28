Hobbs shootout lands one man behind bars, another hospitalized

Officers were given a description of the second vehicle involved in the shootout and were able to locate it in the 1600 block of West Princess Jeanne. 36-year-old Patrick Sanders was taken into custody and questioned.

Police located two firearms subsequent to their investigation and Sanders was charged with shooting at or from a motor vehicle resulting in great bodily harm, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

Hobbs Police say the investigation is on-going and additional charges are pending. If you have any information on this case, call the Hobbs Police Department at (575) 397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575) 393-8005.