Hobbs shootout lands one man behind bars, another hospitalized
Marian Camacho
December 28, 2017 05:27 PM
HOBBS, N.M. – A 36-year-old Hobbs man is behind bars accused of shooting at a car, hitting one man twice, sending him to the hospital.
Hobbs Police were called to the area of the 200 block of North Denson on Wednesday afternoon, to people shooting at each another while inside two vehicles.
Officers were able to locate a black SUV that was hit multiple times with bullets. Inside, was 22-year-old Alejandro Carmona, suffering from two gunshot wounds. Carmona was transported to UMC in Lubbock and is said to be in stable condition.
Officers were given a description of the second vehicle involved in the shootout and were able to locate it in the 1600 block of West Princess Jeanne. 36-year-old Patrick Sanders was taken into custody and questioned.
Police located two firearms subsequent to their investigation and Sanders was charged with shooting at or from a motor vehicle resulting in great bodily harm, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.
Hobbs Police say the investigation is on-going and additional charges are pending. If you have any information on this case, call the Hobbs Police Department at (575) 397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575) 393-8005.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Updated: December 28, 2017 05:27 PM
Created: December 28, 2017 11:24 AM
Copyright 2017 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved