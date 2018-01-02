VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Feeling a holiday hangover? Try these tips

Morgan Aguilar
January 02, 2018 06:27 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- The past six weeks have likely been filled with big meals, family reunions and sleep deprivation. They may have caused a feeling known as a holiday hangover.

The term "holiday hangover is posted on Urban Dictionary. It's the terrible feeling people get the day they have to return to work after more than two days off due to a holiday.

But there are some ways to cure it.

First, it's time to flush out the system. Most holiday meals are high in sodium and sugar and alcohol, so take time to rehydrate. Consider carrying a water bottle around, or setting alarms as a reminder to grab a glass of water.

Having trouble sleeping? Try to resist hitting that snooze button. The more people sleep in, the harder it will be to fall asleep at a normal time.

Finally, take some alone time. Go for a walk. Find a park bench. Enjoy some silence, fresh air, and reflection.

