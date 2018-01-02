Feeling a holiday hangover? Try these tips

First, it's time to flush out the system. Most holiday meals are high in sodium and sugar and alcohol, so take time to rehydrate. Consider carrying a water bottle around, or setting alarms as a reminder to grab a glass of water.

Having trouble sleeping? Try to resist hitting that snooze button. The more people sleep in, the harder it will be to fall asleep at a normal time.

Finally, take some alone time. Go for a walk. Find a park bench. Enjoy some silence, fresh air, and reflection.