Holly Holm gears up for huge Las Vegas bout

Marian Camacho
December 27, 2017 02:40 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - All eyes are on Albuquerque legend Holly Holm as she heads into her next fight. The mixed martial artist is going to be in Las Vegas Saturday for UFC 219 looking to take the featherweight title from Cris 'Cyborg' Justino.

Ahead of Saturday's big fight, the former bantamweight champ and boxing world champ took questions from fans in a Facebook live event hosted by the UFC.

When asked if she is going to beat Cyborg like how she took out Rhonda Rousey, Holm said "I'm still going for a win. I'm here ready to rock and roll."

One UFC fan even posted a question telling Holm she was "going to get her face pounded."  As she always seems to do, Holm responded graciously in saying "well thank you Eric, people like you motivate me as well."

KOB is heading to Las Vegas to cover the Holm,Cyborg fight and will bring live updates and reaction before and after the fighters hit the octagon.

Updated: December 27, 2017 02:40 PM
Created: December 27, 2017 11:21 AM

