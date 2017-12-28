Advertisement

Home invaders wore police disguises before fatal shooting, police say

J.R. Oppenheim
December 28, 2017 05:26 PM

SILVER CITY, N.M. -- The two Silver City men shot during a home invasion robbery attempt earlier this week disguised themselves in camouflage, police said.

Silver City Police Capt. Ricky Villalobos said 48-year-old Eric Arzate died in the Tuesday shooting at 1000 Slag Road. The second suspect, 45-year-old John V. Shivner, is in stable condition after receiving gunshot wounds.

After police executed a search warrant, Villalobos said they discovered Arzate's body dressed in a vest with a badge and markings resembling a police officer. Arzate also had a helmet with the word "police" written on the front.

Police believe Arzate and Shivner were armed with handguns when they went inside the home and wanted to rob it. Both men were shot, and Arzate was killed.

Authorities charged Shivner with aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, felon in possession of a firearm, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Contact Central Dispatch at (575) 388-8840 or the Silver City Police Department at (575) 538-3723 with any information on this case.

Updated: December 28, 2017 05:26 PM
Created: December 28, 2017 01:49 PM

