Home invaders wore police disguises before fatal shooting, police say

Silver City Police Capt. Ricky Villalobos said 48-year-old Eric Arzate died in the Tuesday shooting at 1000 Slag Road. The second suspect, 45-year-old John V. Shivner, is in stable condition after receiving gunshot wounds.

After police executed a search warrant, Villalobos said they discovered Arzate's body dressed in a vest with a badge and markings resembling a police officer. Arzate also had a helmet with the word "police" written on the front.