Homicide suspect fatally shot by Las Cruces police

A high-speed chase ensued until police say Montoya crashed his van into vehicles at a gas station.

At least one officer fired several rounds and police say Montoya died at the scene.

They say a pedestrian was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting will be investigated by a task force that includes New Mexico State Police.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)