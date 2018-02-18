Homicide suspect fatally shot by Las Cruces police | KOB 4
Homicide suspect fatally shot by Las Cruces police

The Associated Press
February 18, 2018 11:50 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - Authorities are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting involving a homicide suspect in Las Cruces.

Las Cruces police were looking for 23-year-old Nathaniel Montoya in connection to the death of a 29-year-old man found unconscious Friday night after some sort of fight between the two men.

Police spotted the suspect's vehicle Saturday afternoon and they say Montoya was the driver and failed to stop for officers.

A high-speed chase ensued until police say Montoya crashed his van into vehicles at a gas station.

At least one officer fired several rounds and police say Montoya died at the scene.

They say a pedestrian was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting will be investigated by a task force that includes New Mexico State Police.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)


Credits

The Associated Press


Updated: February 18, 2018 11:50 AM
Created: February 18, 2018 11:50 AM

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

