'I ride because I can': Bikers ride to Roundhouse to advocate for their community

Annette Torrez said the lack of anti-biker legislation shows that their annual meetings with state lawmakers work.

"We're lucky that this year there wasn't any, and I think a big part of that is they know how strong we are as a community," she said. "When they bring legislation against us, we actually come out in numbers."

But along with the growth in New Mexico's biker community has also come a lot of pain. Torrez said there were 309 motorcycle crashes in the state in 2017; 59 of them were fatal.

"I feel like every time a biker goes down, a piece of my heart goes with them. Many times it's people that I know, and that is so difficult," she said. "But to hear a mother say, 'I'm never going to see my son again,' or to hear a father say, 'I don't know where my son's body is,' you can't help but feel that pain that they're feeling. So even though I don't know these people, they're still family."

It's something the NMMRO makes sure victims and survivors know – that they are being remembered and fought for. The organization's Biker Down program has helped provide hundreds with physical and emotional support.

"We recognize those people – the families that sought out support and we were able to help," Gallegos said. "We call out their names and we have what we call a survivor patch. If they have a family member or they survived, we give them a patch."

It's an entire community united in their love for the ride and the freedom it brings.

"A bird flies because it can," Gallegos said, "and I ride because I can. It’s where I do some of my best thinking."