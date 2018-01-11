Illegal dumping remains a problem in New Mexico

This is not just a problem on the Navajo Nation. Statewide, New Mexico has struggled to keep folks from dumping garbage where they shouldn't be. The dumps are not only unsightly and harmful to the environment, but could even depreciate the value of the surrounding land at the cost of others.

The state land commissioner said they spend thousands of dollars to clean up state trust lands, taking away potential money for education.

Residents who are caught illegally dumping their garbage can face some serious fines. If you have garbage that needs to be disposed of, state and local government do have drop-off locations listed on many of their websites.