Illegal dumping remains a problem in New Mexico

Meg Hilling
January 11, 2018 07:11 PM

SHIPROCK -- New Mexico may be known as the Land of Enchantment, but some New Mexicans appear to have missed the memo.

Despite statewide efforts, some folks are still illegally dumping their garbage where they shouldn't. Packed with everything from cups and papers, to boxes and junk, dumps like one near Shiprock are too common.

Illegal dumping is by no means a new issue on the Navajo Nation. For years, the government has been working to encourage residents to dispose of their waster at one of the many waste transfer stations they have up.

This is not just a problem on the Navajo Nation. Statewide, New Mexico has struggled to keep folks from dumping garbage where they shouldn't be. The dumps are not only unsightly and harmful to the environment, but could even depreciate the value of the surrounding land at the cost of others.

The state land commissioner said they spend thousands of dollars to clean up state trust lands, taking away potential money for education.

Residents who are caught illegally dumping their garbage can face some serious fines. If you have garbage that needs to be disposed of, state and local government do have drop-off locations listed on many of their websites.


Meg Hilling


January 11, 2018 07:11 PM

